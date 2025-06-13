'A united Church': LA faith leaders from different denominations bring flowers instead of fear

article

"Let this be our first great desire: a united Church, a sign of unity and communion, becoming a ferment for a reconciled world," said Pope Leo XIV. This week, as federal immigration crackdowns cast a shadow over Los Angeles, that vision took on flesh.

From the steps of Grand Park to sanctuary churches across the city, faith leaders from every denomination have stood together—not in silence, but in sacred resistance. United in prayer, protest, and purpose. They are answering what they call a moral crisis with a collective response: to love without fear, and to stand as one body for the dignity of all.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Demonstrators join a prayer vigil in Grand Park, Downtown LA, as protests continue in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

In a powerful expression of peace, some faithful came to the protests carrying flowers—laying them at the feet of officers and into the hands of immigrants as living symbols of mercy, hope, and presence. Their message was clear: this movement will not meet fear with force—but with love that is visible, gentle, and firm.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A protester holds flowers in front of California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers as a curfew takes effect in Los Angeles. (Photo by DAVID PASHAEE/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

"Holy God, Ice-T said it best. Ice-T said, ‘Los Angeles is a microcosm of the United States. If L.A. falls, the country falls,’" Bishop John Harvey Taylor told the June 10 interfaith assembly in downtown’s Grand Park, eliciting applause and cheers. "So we’re here tonight to lift up our city on a cloud of prayer. Multicultural, polylingual, pluralistic – Los Angeles is America the beautiful. The most American city of them all, and by your grace, it will not fall. We’re here tonight to beseech you to lift the City of Angels on the wings of angels."

"We know that our nation has lost its moral compass," said Pastor Q of CLUE (Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice). "We are going to be the moral defibrillator that shocks this nation’s conscience back to life. Believe me when I tell you."

Religious leaders emphasized that the federal immigration response is not just a political or legal issue—but a spiritual one.

"This is not just a scary moment—it’s a sacred one," said Father Brendan Busse of Dolores Mission Church. "This is a sacred moment where we as a city of Los Angeles stand up and recognize that there's two ways we can live. As if everything is sacred, or as if nothing is. And we stand here because we know that everything and everyone and every place is sacred. There are some in our government, as you know, as we have seen, that act as if is nothing sacred. Not our churches, not our schools, not our hospitals, not our shelters, not our homes, not our streets, not our parks, not every place. No place is sacred and nobody is treated as if they were in this city by this government. And so I'm here to remind you that this is a moment where we have a choice to make. If everything is sacred, then we need to respect the dignity of all people, respect the rights of all people. We need to do everything we can to advocate and stand for that."

Father Busse talked about children living in fear, and shared a moment from his school where a student saw him speaking on the news.

"I asked one of those children, I said, how did that make you feel? And he said, ‘Strong.’ I felt strong when I saw you up there," Busse said. "That’s what I want everybody to hear—in the faith community, the civic community, the business community, and the whole of Los Angeles—that when we stand together, our children do not feel scared… They feel strong when they see us standing together. They feel brave when they see us acting in their name. They feel proud when they see people standing up for what is right."

That conviction carried through every prayer and proclamation, as clergy members Friday launched "30 days of resistance, signs, and moral witness." The gathering featured prayers and appeals to conscience, grounded in the belief that "our immigrant sisters and brothers" are "part of the fabric of this city."

"Holy God, bless us, protect us, help us all together speak up, rise up, and stand together—for love, for mercy, for compassion, for justice," prayed Pastor Andy. "For a city that welcomes our neighbors as our scriptures teach us to love our neighbors as we love you."

"We pledge to be peaceful witnesses," said Bishop Taylor. We can resist unjust authority without lifting a hand against our neighbor."

"We will be brave with our love," Father Busse said. "Because that’s what Los Angeles is. Someone at that action was there crying in tears, asking, ‘Where is my family?’ And as I heard them say that, I said—I don’t know where they are, but I know exactly who they are. They are our brothers and sisters. And we need to start acting as if that were true."

Catholic leaders throughout the region echoed that same message. During a special Day of Prayer for Peace and Unity, Archbishop José Gomez called on the faithful to extend compassion in action:

"Pray for our neighbors who are hurting—good, hardworking men and women, people of faith. Like St. Barnabas, we want to go out and console our neighbors and strengthen their hearts… Through our love and compassion, we want to let them know: Jesus is with them. Always."

SUGGESTED: List: 'No Kings' anti-Trump protest locations in LA, Southern California

Michael Donaldson, Senior Director for the Office of Life, Justice and Peace, said, "With so many in fear, we are hoping to share a message of peace and hope… through prayer, wherever we may be, we are united for peace in our communities."

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Pope Leo XIV, in a recent address, offered words that seem to mirror the sentiments made by local clergy leaders: "God loves us, all of us. Evil will not prevail. Without fear, united, hand in hand with God and among ourselves, we will go forward."

As the 30-day movement begins, clergy across Los Angeles are reminding their communities that unity is not an abstract goal—it’s a sacred responsibility. Rooted in Scripture, one of the final messages shared echoed the words of Romans 12:5: "So in Christ we, though many, form one body, and each member belongs to all the others."