Downey community pushes back against ICE raids at hospitals, churches

The Brief Across Los Angeles County, communities are taking to the streets to protest against ICE raids. A viral video showed an ICE raid taking place at a church in Downey.



Video shot by a pastor at a church in Downey appears to show an arrest by men who claimed to be with ICE.

What we know:

Those who witnessed the incident said the man that was detained was sitting on a bench under a tree on church property when he was suddenly confronted.

The pastors of Downey Memorial Christian Church say they were shocked to see three unmarked vehicles pull into their parking lot and detain the man.

One of the pastors came out of the church to remind him of his right to remain silent.

"When we said we don't want this on our property the man shouted ‘the whole country is our property’. When someone tells that to you, with a weapon in their hands and in their body, that was a very clear message," said Rev. Al Lopez.

Tanya Lopez said the men who claimed to be with ICE did not identify themselves and were quite threatening. She claims they kept tapping their rifles and pointed the rifle at her as she warned the man not to sign anything.

The man that was detained was not identified.

What they're saying:

A large group of demonstrators took to the streets in Downey to protest against the recent raids.

"They're stepping and violating people's civil liberties. Like it's, like we don't have a Constitution to uphold," said protester Logan Stahl. "You know, these people swear an oath, yet they're violating the Constitution that they swore that oath for."