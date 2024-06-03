Dozens of fire hydrants stolen across LA County, deputies say

Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly 100 fire hydrants in Los Angeles County this year, sheriff's officials said Monday.

Some 85 hydrants have been stolen in unincorporated areas of the county, and another 14 in Lynwood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The department's Century Station has partnered with the LASD Major Crimes Bureau to investigate the thefts.

"These incidents significantly threaten public safety and disrupt essential emergency services ... Our investigators are working diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible for the thefts," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

"Fire hydrants play a crucial role in ensuring effective fire response and public safety, and their removal can have serious consequences. Rest assured, our top priorities are the safety and well-being of our community. We are fully committed to swiftly resolving this matter and ensuring all fire hydrants are restored and functioning properly," the statement added.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts was urged to contact the Century station Detective Bureau at 323-568-4935. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.