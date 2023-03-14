8 rescued, 1 missing from San Gabriel River rescue in Azusa

Eight people were rescued and one person remains unaccounted for following a swift water rescue in Azusa Monday night.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said crews were sent to the area near North Todd and West Sierra Madre avenues just after 6:10 p.m. after a report of people being swept away by the river.

Three people who were stranded on an island surrounded by rising water were hoisted up by helicopter, while five others were saved from the raging water by ground crews with the county fire department.

With a new storm set to bring heavy rainfall to Southern California beginning Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said it's prepared to conduct more swift water rescues.

RELATED: California's 11th atmospheric river on the way

Meanwhile, Public Works crews have been preparing for the possibility of high-intensity rain by clearing out storm basins meant to capture the debris washed down from the canyons.

The search for the unaccounted person is set to resume after daybreak.

Highway 39 remains closed at the San Gabriel River Bridge in Azusa.

