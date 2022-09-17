8 injured in Antelope Valley crash

Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County.

The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa.

Five people were taken by paramedics to hospitals for treatment and two more were undergoing evaluation for injuries, Figueroa said.

SUGGESTED: Major freeway closures in effect in the Inland Empire through the weekend

Caltrans was requested to shut down the intersection for the investigation and clean-up.

A news videographer at the scene said eight people were in a Dodge Town & Country minivan, and only one person escaped injury after the vehicle collided with a white van.

One person with critical injuries and four with severe injuries were flown to hospitals, two with moderate injuries were taken by ambulance.

The videographer said he was told by a CHP officer at the scene that the Audi was southbound on 178th Street West and ran a stop sign, striking the minivan that was eastbound on Highway 138.

He said the driver of a black Audi was also taken by ambulance to a hospital.