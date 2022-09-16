Major freeway closures in effect in the Inland Empire through the weekend

Residents are bracing for heavy delays as one side of two major freeways will be closed through the weekend in the Inland Empire– a section of the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway in Corona and the westbound side of the 60 Freeway in Chino.

The stretch of the 91 Freeway from Main Street to the 15 Freeway interchange will be shut down beginning at 9 p.m. Friday as part of the nearly $13 million refresh project which includes resurfacing lanes and repairing retaining walls and barriers.

As an alternative, drivers can use the 60, 71, and 57 freeways.

About 11 miles north, another freeway closure will be in effect.

In Chino, contractors will be conducting pavement work on the westbound side of the 60 Freeway at Ramona Avenue. The closure begins at 11 p.m. Friday.

Both closures are in effect through 5 a.m. Monday.

