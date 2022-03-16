8 injured after vehicle crashes into middle school in Perris
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Eight people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building at a school in Perris.
Cal Fire Riverside County responded to Thomas Rivera Middle School around 1:14 p.m. Wednesday.
According to officials, eight people were transported to the hospital; three suffered moderate injuries and five suffered minor injuries. All those injured were adults; it does not appear any students were involved.
It is unknown what caused the vehicle to crash into the school.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
