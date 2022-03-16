8 injured after vehicle crashes into middle school in Perris

Eight people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building at a school in Perris.

Cal Fire Riverside County responded to Thomas Rivera Middle School around 1:14 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, eight people were transported to the hospital; three suffered moderate injuries and five suffered minor injuries. All those injured were adults; it does not appear any students were involved.

It is unknown what caused the vehicle to crash into the school.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.