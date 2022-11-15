2 people stabbed, including a 7-year-old, in Target in downtown LA

article

Two people were stabbed, including a 7-year-old child, and a third person was punched inside a Target in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of 7th Street and Figueroa Street Tuesday night. LAPD told FOX 11's crew on the scene that the child and a 25-year-old were both stabbed by a suspect in the store.

LAPD does not believe the two stabbing victims are related to one another.

Officials did not give the health conditions of the three people attacked in the store.

According to a report from the City News Service, the suspect was possibly shot by security guards. Officials did not provide specifics on the suspect, but the incident will not pose an active threat to the public.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced in connection to the incident. A suspect has not been announced as of Tuesday night.

