7-Eleven shootings: At least 2 dead in 4 separate incidents at multiple SoCal locations

A string of armed robberies at several 7-Eleven locations throughout Southern California early Monday morning left at least two people dead - and police are investigating if the crimes are possibly linked to each other.

Here's what we know so far about the four separate shootings.

7-Eleven shooting Brea

In Brea, a store clerk was fatally shot during an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Lambert Road and N. Brea Boulevard around 4:18 a.m., police said. The male victim died at the scene.

No suspect information was provided.

7-Eleven shooting Santa Ana

A similar crime was reported around 3:23 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of 17th Street in Santa Ana, police said. A man was found dead in the parking lot, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The shooter is still on the loose; a suspect description was not immediately available.

7-Eleven shooting La Habra

Meanwhile in La Habra, police were investigating a similar armed robbery after two people were shot outside the 7-Eleven near Cypress Street and Whittier Boulevard around 5 a.m.

In this incident, an employee and a man sitting in his car outside the store were shot; both are expected to survive, officials said. Police told FOX 11 a cash register was found apparently on the floor of the convenience store.

7-Eleven shooting Riverside

Just before 2 a.m., an armed robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven on La Sierra Avenue in Riverside. Police said a customer was shot; their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials did not immediately release information on a possible suspect or suspects.



