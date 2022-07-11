1 shot during robbery at 7-Eleven in Riverside

Police are investigating after one person was shot during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Riverside.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the store on La Sierra Avenue.

According to police, it appears a customer was shot; that person was taken to the hospital for treatment; their condition remains unknown at this time.

The suspect ran away from the scene before officers arrived; a suspect description has not yet been released.

No other details were immediately available.