1 shot during robbery at 7-Eleven in Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Police are investigating after one person was shot during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Riverside.
It happened around 2 a.m. at the store on La Sierra Avenue.
According to police, it appears a customer was shot; that person was taken to the hospital for treatment; their condition remains unknown at this time.
The suspect ran away from the scene before officers arrived; a suspect description has not yet been released.
No other details were immediately available.