1 shot during robbery at 7-Eleven in Riverside

By Alexa Mae Asperin
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived on scene.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Police are investigating after one person was shot during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Riverside.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the store on La Sierra Avenue.

According to police, it appears a customer was shot; that person was taken to the hospital for treatment; their condition remains unknown at this time. 

The suspect ran away from the scene before officers arrived; a suspect description has not yet been released. 

No other details were immediately available. 