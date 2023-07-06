68 people killed in California crashes over Fourth of July weekend: CHP

More than six dozen people died in crashes on California roads statewide over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

68 people were killed during CHP's Maximum Enforcement Period, which began Friday evening and ended Tuesday evening.

CHP said nearly half of the total number of people who died in car crashes were not wearing seat belts.

Additionally, CHP officers issued more than 9,700 speed citations throughout the holiday weekend.

Authorities said impaired drivers were also removed from the roads "at an alarming rate," with 1,224 arrests made for driving under the influence - an average of one DUI arrest every five minutes, according to CHP.

"The results of this MEP are concerning and reinforce the need for responsible behavior behind the wheel," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "All of these deaths were preventable, and the loved ones they leave behind will be forever impacted. Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility, and these statistics show us how much work there is still to be done. The CHP is committed to making California’s roadways safer for all who use them."

The next scheduled Maximum Enforcement Period is for Labor Day weekend.