Burning of Sylmar church crosses being investigated as possible hate crime

A cross burning at the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church, a predominantly African-American church, is being investigated as a possible hate crime, according to arson investigators.

Three crosses in front of the church on Polk Street were set on fire Thursday morning around 4:30 a.m. Officials said each cross was individually set on fire and an accelerant was used. The middle cross was seen knocked down to the ground.

A Good Samaritan was able to put out the fires using the church's garden hose.

No injuries or other damages were reported.

The House of Worship Task Force, comprised in part by the LAPD, LAFD, and the FBI, is investigating this as a possible hate crime.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed this crime or has any other information is urged to call police.

The burning of crosses has long been a sign of racial hatred or anti-religious sentiments.

Since the 1960s, arson fires at African-American churches were very common in the South, spurring Congress to pass the Church Arson Prevention Act in 1996.

In addition, then-President Bill Clinton formed the National Church Arson Task Force due to a sharp increase in church fires.