65 arrested in Compton area street takeover crackdown
COMPTON, Calif. - Sixty-five people were arrested during a street takeover crackdown enforcement operation in the Compton area over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.
As a result of the two operations conducted between Friday and Saturday, 65 arrests were made, 72 citations issued, and 40 vehicles impounded/stored, CHP said.
Arrests ranged from participating or spectating at a street racing event.
CHP said two additional arrests were made for illegal gun possession and another for assault with a deadly weapon with a vehicle on an officer.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the CHP Southern Division Office at 818-240-8200.