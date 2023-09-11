65 arrested in Compton area street takeover crackdown

Sixty-five people were arrested during a street takeover crackdown enforcement operation in the Compton area over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As a result of the two operations conducted between Friday and Saturday, 65 arrests were made, 72 citations issued, and 40 vehicles impounded/stored, CHP said.

Arrests ranged from participating or spectating at a street racing event.

CHP said two additional arrests were made for illegal gun possession and another for assault with a deadly weapon with a vehicle on an officer.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the CHP Southern Division Office at 818-240-8200.