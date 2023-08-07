2 dead following overnight shooting in South LA

Two people were killed after shots were fired overnight in South Los Angeles.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting was reported after 2:50 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Hooper Avenue and Firestone Boulevard in South LA’s Florence-Firestone neighborhood.

Deputies were called to the area after three people were shot. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim died at the hospital

The shooting reportedly started as a street takeover, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

