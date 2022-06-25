6 injured in Sawtelle crash with 3 cars, multiple pedestrians

A Sawtelle-area crash involving three vehicles and an unknown number of pedestrians left six people hurt, including an elderly woman who suffered critical injuries.

The crash happened at 2200 S. Sawtelle Blvd. and was reported at 2:58 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

A 79-year-old woman suffered the worst injuries and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Two women, 20 and 23, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Stewart said.

SUGGESTED: 1 killed in single-vehicle crash on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

A 70-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized, she said.

The crash was being investigated by the Los Angeles police, she said.