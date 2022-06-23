1 killed in single-vehicle crash on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

Police were investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision in Long Beach Thursday morning on the 710 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at 2:05 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway at Wardlow Road. Officials said the vehicle veered off the freeway and into an embankment.

The driver became trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

All lanes are closed in the area, except the No.1 lane.

The name of the victim has not been released.

