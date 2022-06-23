Expand / Collapse search

1 killed in single-vehicle crash on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Updated 5:34AM
Long Beach
One person was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle collision in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Police were investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision in Long Beach Thursday morning on the 710 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at 2:05 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway at Wardlow Road. Officials said the vehicle veered off the freeway and into an embankment.

The driver became trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

All lanes are closed in the area, except the No.1 lane.

The name of the victim has not been released. 
 