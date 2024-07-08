51 arrested in cargo, auto theft bust in Southern California

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy San Bernardino Police Department

A massive cargo and auto theft bust across three Southern California counties resulted in the arrests of 51 people, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Authorities said the people arrested, who were not identified, were booked on numerous felonies related to train burglaries, conspiracy, VIN-switched stolen vehicles, a meth lab, meth for sale, child endangerment, and assault weapons.

In addition, approximately $8 million worth of stolen cargo was recovered, as well as $325,000. Twenty rifles and handguns were seized, along with 20 stolen vehicles. In the working meth lab, 48 gallons of liquid meth and 425 lbs. of meth were recovered, according to police.

SUGGESTED:

The bust was conducted by the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force.