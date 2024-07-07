SouthBay Pavilion Mall in Carson closes after dozens of kids allegedly set off fireworks inside

An estimated 60 to 70 juveniles were detained following a "large scale disturbance" at the SouthBay Pavilion Mall in Carson before being released to their parents or guardians.

The kids were detained after a crowd estimated at more then 200 caused a disturbance at the mall Saturday, leading to the early closure of the shopping facility, authorities said.

"This evening, a group of approximately two hundred juveniles caused a large disturbance at the SouthBay Pavilion Mall in Carson," the sheriff's Carson Station posted Saturday on X, formerly Twitter. "Due to [the] disturbance, we are asking citizens to please avoid the area near SouthBay Pavilion Mall until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation."

Although dozens were detained, no arrests, thefts or injuries were reported.

However, someone in the crowd set a trash can on fire and illegal fireworks were lit inside a store, investigators said.

Deputies were sent to the mall at 20700 Avalon Blvd. at about 3 p.m. Saturday, Carson Sheriff's Station Sgt. K. Ay told City News Service.

"There were a large number of juveniles and they created a disturbance," Ay said.

After the deputies arrived, they spent about five hours getting the juveniles to leave, according to Ay.

``Criminal activity of this nature is disruptive to our businesses and harmful to our community and will not be tolerated," Carson Station officials noted in the X post. ``We want to thank the members of our community who immediately contacted law enforcement and for the cooperation and support extended by patrons and our law enforcement partners."