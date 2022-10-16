5 people shot in Lancaster, 4 hospitalized

article

At least five people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, and officials are investigating.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments.

When officials entered the apartment complex around 5:45 p.m., they found five gunshot victims. The Los Angeles County Fire Department transported three of the gunshot victims to area hospitals, while one other was brought in a private vehicle, according to LASD, but no information about the extent of the injuries was available.

No other information was immediately available.