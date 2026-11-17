The Brief Waymo will stop driving its cars on California freeways after a DMV order said the company’s vehicles pose a danger to the public Waymo told KTVU the stoppage comes after "recent freeway construction zone encounters" on Highway 101.



Waymo will stop driving its cars on California freeways following a California Department of Motor Vehicles order issued due to concerns the company’s vehicles pose a danger to the public.

Public safety concerns

Waymo told KTVU in a prepared statement that the DMV ordered the stoppage after "recent freeway construction zone encounters" on Highway 101 that Waymo said did not result in injury.

What they're saying:

"In alignment with our safety-first principles, we have also temporarily restricted freeway operations across our other operating markets to evaluate our performance," Waymo said.

Waymo said it is working with the DMV to resume its operations on California freeways.

The company added that its ride-hailing service continues to operate on city streets.

Waymo under scrutiny

Dig deeper:

Waymo announced last year it would be expanding its operations onto Bay Area, Los Angeles and Phoenix freeways.

The development occurred despite the fact the company was also facing scrutiny at the time due to several cases involving pedestrian injuries, crashes and vandalism.

This month, Waymo also came under federal investigation after a recall of nearly 3,000 of the company's self-driving vehicles following continued reports of traffic safety violations involving school buses.

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