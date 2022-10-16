ATM bombed in Palmdale, no money stolen: LASD

An explosive device was recently used on an ATM in Palmdale, and bomb squad crews are investigating.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime. Investigators say the explosive device was used on a Bank of America ATM on West Avenue N, but didn't say what kind of explosive was used.

While the ATM was severely damaged in the incident, investigators say no money was taken from the machine.

LASD is still investigating, but the department says that the neighborhood is safe.