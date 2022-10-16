Expand / Collapse search

ATM bombed in Palmdale, no money stolen: LASD

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Officials are investigating after someone used an explosive on an ATM in Palmdale. Police say no money was taken.

PALMDALE, Calif. - An explosive device was recently used on an ATM in Palmdale, and bomb squad crews are investigating. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime. Investigators say the explosive device was used on a Bank of America ATM on West Avenue N, but didn't say what kind of explosive was used. 

While the ATM was severely damaged in the incident, investigators say no money was taken from the machine. 

LASD is still investigating, but the department says that the neighborhood is safe.