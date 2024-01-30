$5 million in stolen Nike goods found at LA County warehouse

A man is behind bars over his alleged involvement in "huge organized retail crime" that resulted in the recovery of $5 million worth of stolen Nike goods in Los Angeles County.

The suspect, 37-year-old Roy Lee Harvey Jr., is accused of receiving, redistributing, and reselling the stolen property that was recovered from a warehouse in Hawthorne on Jan. 27. According to authorities, Harvey was seen at that warehouse delivering the stolen Nike products.

Inside the warehouse, thousands of pairs of stolen Nike shoes, clothing, accessories, and unique prototypes were recovered. A second search warrant was served in Hollywood at an undisclosed location.

Harvey was booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property. Further details on his arrest were not released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Commercial Crimes Division, at (213) 486-5920, between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.