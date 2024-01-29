9-hour standoff in Culver City jewelry store leads to 2 arrests

article

Two people were arrested over nine hours overnight during a standoff with police at a Culver City jewelry store.

It all started just after 10 p.m., on Jan. 27, in the Ace of Diamonds Custom Jewelry store on Uplander Way in Culver City. Officers were called out to the business after an alarm had tripped.

When they got there, they determined two people got in through the roof. Police said that the noises coming from the inside of the store led officers to believe that the thieves were trying to break into the business' safe. Police used drones to track the thieves inside.

SUGGESTED: El Monte officers killed in ambush were not warned that suspect had gun, was on PCP: report

Officers took one of the alleged thieves into custody just over an hour later, but the second suspect barricaded himself inside and refused to come out. The resultant standoff lasted approximately nine hours and involved K9 officers, crisis negotiators, drones and SWAT teams.

Just before 8:30 a.m. the second alleged thief surrendered to officers. Police were able to recover a gun from the scene. Officers said they believed it was taken from the business.

While businesses around the area were closed during much of the standoff and the aftermath, they've since reopened.

Both suspects were arrested for burglary.