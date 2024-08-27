Expand / Collapse search

Frightening multi-car crash on 5 Freeway caught on camera: 'That is not good, oh my god!’

By
Updated  August 27, 2024 8:17am PDT
Silver Lake
FOX 11

Frightening multi-car crash on 5 Freeway

Dramatic video shows a multi-car crash on the 5 Freeway in Glendale early Tuesday morning.

LOS ANGELES - Dramatic video captured the moment multiple vehicles collided on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood. 

"That is not good, oh my god!" the witness said ahead of the crash.

Authorities said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the southbound lanes of the freeway at Glendale Boulevard.

A witness observed a multi-car crash on the 5 Freeway. (RMG)

Four people were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown. 

The crash led to an hours-long freeway closure and all lanes have since reopened. 