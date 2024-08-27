Frightening multi-car crash on 5 Freeway caught on camera: 'That is not good, oh my god!’

The Brief At least seven cars were involved in a crash on the 5 Freeway early Tuesday morning in the Silver Lake area. Officials said four people were hospitalized and their conditions are unknown. The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed for hours before reopening.



Dramatic video captured the moment multiple vehicles collided on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood.

"That is not good, oh my god!" the witness said ahead of the crash.

Authorities said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the southbound lanes of the freeway at Glendale Boulevard.

A witness observed a multi-car crash on the 5 Freeway. (RMG)

Four people were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

The crash led to an hours-long freeway closure and all lanes have since reopened.