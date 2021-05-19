5 freeway in Commerce reopened after being closed due to police activity

Both directions of the 5 freeway in Commerce have reopened after being temporarily shut down Wednesday afternoon due to police activity.

According to the California Highway Patrol a possible jumper on an overcrossing resulted in the freeway closure. Reports indicate that person was taken into custody.

Video from SkyFOX showed traffic backed up for miles along the 5 freeway. Traffic also backed up along the 605 and 710 freeways.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.