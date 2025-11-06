4th suspect arrested in Long Beach street vendor's killing

The Brief An 18-year-old man, Rion Dashon Moore, has been re-booked on suspicion of murder for the March 2024 killing of a Long Beach street vendor. The victim, Yener Hudiel Ramirez-Miranda, 37, was identified by police as an innocent bystander killed in a gang-related shooting. Moore is the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the murder, but his specific role in the killing has not yet been released by police.



A man has been re-booked on suspicion of murder in connection with the 2004 killing of a Long Beach street vendor who police say was an innocent bystander in the gang-related shooting.

What we know:

The fatal incident occurred on March 20, 2024, around 4 p.m., in the 100 block of East Eagle Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The victim, 37-year-old Yener Hudiel Ramirez-Miranda, was selling corn when he was shot. He died that same day at a hospital from a gunshot wound to the head and neck.

Police said Ramirez-Miranda was an innocent bystander and not involved in gang activity.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Homicide detectives subsequently arrested three suspects last year.

The fourth suspect, 18-year-old Rion Dashon Moore, was re-booked on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, Nov. 4 while already in custody on an unrelated matter.

Homicide detectives believe the suspects "fired shots at subjects they believed to be rival gang members."

Dig deeper:

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing:

Rion Dashon Moore, 18, of Long Beach, was re-booked on suspicion of murder and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Rahman Snook Abdallah, 20, of Long Beach, is charged with one count of murder and an allegation of using a handgun.

Raylon Deshawn Akers, 24, of Los Angeles, is charged with one count of murder, a handgun allegation, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

James Arthur Havlicheck Jr., 35, of Lakwood, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Prosecutors stated that Abdallah and Akers fired multiple rounds toward the victim and then fled to Havlicheck's residence, where he allegedly aided them.

What they're saying:

Following the shooting, Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson publicly commented on the tragedy and the city's commitment to reducing violence.

Mayor Richardson called the victim "a beloved member of the Long Beach community."

He also stressed the need for collective action against violence.

"Safety takes all of us and gun violence is not tolerated in our city. As a city, we are committed to disrupting this cycle of gang-related violence and to keeping everyone safe," he said.

What we don't know:

No specific details were immediately released by the authorities concerning Moore's suspected role in the March 2024 killing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is urged to contact homicide detectives Jesus Espinoza and Alfredo Chairez at 562-570-7244.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call crime stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacimestoppers.org.