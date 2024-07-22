3 arrested in death of Long Beach street vendor

article

Three gang members were arrested four months after the shooting death of a food vendor in Long Beach.

On March 20, 2024, Yener Hudiel Ramirez-Miranda was killed while selling food in the 100 block of East Eagle Street.

Investigators said there was a shooting down the block, which Ramirez-Miranda had no involvement with, but was unfortunately struck by one of the bullets.

Through security camera footage, detectives were able to identify three suspects who were present at the time of the shooting. On July 22, the Long Beach Police Department announced the arrest of the three suspects.

They were identified as 33-year-old James Arthur Havlicheck Jr, 23-year-old Raylon Deshawn Akers, and 19-year-old Rahman Snook.

Abdallah and Akers were booked for murder with bail set at $2 million. Havlicheck was booked for accessory to murder with bail set at $1 million.

Detectives say the shooting was gang-related and Ramirez-Miranda was an innocent victim caught in the crossfire.

During the arrests, officers recovered multiple firearms and served search warrants in the cities of Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Lakewood, and Los Angeles.

Detectives believe the suspects fired shots at people they believed to be rival gang members.

"Gun violence is not tolerated in our city," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "As a City, we are committed to disrupting this cycle of gang-related violence and to keeping everyone safe."

Homicide detectives believe there were additional people in the area at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LBPD at 562.570.7244 or submit an anonymous tip through LACrimeStoppers.org.