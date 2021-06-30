LIST: 4th of July events in Southern California and where you can watch fireworks

article

This Fourth of July marks the first holiday since California dropped most of its COVID-19 guidelines, allowing for the return of in-person events. Here is a list of events happening across Southland to celebrate America’s birthday.

Los Angeles County

Alhambra

Join the City of Alhambra for a 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Almansor Park located at 800 South Almansor Street. Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m. For more info click here.

Burbank

The annual Burbank 4th of July fireworks display will take place at 9 p.m., residents are urged to watch from their homes. There will be no concert or public access to the Starlight Bowl area. For more info click here.

Calabasas

A "Fourth of July Hometown Celebration" will be held at Calabasas High School. This sold-out event requires advanced tickets and will feature live music and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Catalina Island

Celebrate 4th of July this year on the beautiful Catalina Island. The theme of this year’s celebration is "Catalina Beautiful, Avalon Strong!" Enjoy a home and business decorating contest, live music, a parade and fireworks. Click here for more information.

Cerritos

The Cerritos City Council and the Let Freedom Ring Committee is hosting the 48th Annual Let Freedom Ring Celebration. The celebration will be held at the Cerritos Civic Center and includes a formal ceremony, bell-ringing, and live entertainment. The evening will culminate with a fireworks show at Cerritos High School at 9 PM.

Crescenta Valley

The Crescenta Valley Fireworks Association will be hosting its 14th annual fireworks show this year. The show will take place at Crescenta Valley High School; however, due to the pandemic spectators will not be allowed on the field. For more info click here.

El Segundo

The City of El Segundo is hosting its annual Fourth of July Community Celebration and Fireworks Spectacular. The City will not be offering the traditional daytime activities but there we will be games such as Bag-O, Giant Connect 4, Horseshoes and more at Library Park, Holly Valley Park, Acacia Park, Kansas Park and Sycamore Park. Hilltop Pool will also be open from 11 a.m.– 6 p.m. The main event will be held at Recreation Park located on Eucalyptus Street, between Grand Avenue and Pine Street. For the evening event, gates at Softball and Stevenson will open at 6 p.m. followed by the Fireworks Spectacular at 9 p.m. For more info click here.

Glendale

The City of Glendale is hosting the "Jewel City Sparkles" fireworks display on July 4th in downtown Glendale. The firework show will begin at 9 p.m., and will be centered near Harvard St. and Brand Blvd. This is not a ticketed event, and you are encouraged to view the show from anywhere in the area.

Lancaster/ Palmdale

The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale are partnering together to celebrate Independence Day with a Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza at the AV Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 4th. The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. with a live performance by the band Trinity followed by Rural Olympics Games, and ending with a spectacular fireworks show.

La Verne

Enjoy fireworks with a fun show at Bonita High School Stadium. The theme for this year is "United We Stand." Gates open at 6 p.m. and the event will conclude at 9:30 p.m.

Redondo Beach

This year you can view a beautiful firework show from the Redondo Pier. Viewing is free to all. Click here for more info.

Marina Del Rey

Enjoy 4th of July at the marina. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. Visitors should plan to arrive as early as 1 p.m. to avoid traffic. New this year, Burton Chace Park will be closed to the general public; only pre-registered guests are allowed entry from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more info click here.

Monrovia

The City of Monrovia is excited to announce the return of their 4th of July celebration. Residents can enjoy live music, entertainment, dancing, and a fireworks show at Library Park located at 321 S. Myrtle Ave. The event is from 7 to 9:30 p.m.



Pacific Palisades

The Pacific Palisades will hold a July 4th parade starting at 2 p.m. from de la Paz, down Sunset to Toyopa, followed by a flyover with World War II fighter planes. A fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. at Palisades High School. Advanced tickets must be purchased before attending. For more information click here.

Pasadena

The Rose Bowl Stadium's annual "Americafest" returns to Pasadena. The Rose Bowl Stadium is teaming up with Jet Propulsion Laboratory to highlight their recent accomplishment in landing NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars. This year's festivities include the TNT Freestyle Motorcross. Those interested in purchasing tickets can click here for more information.

Rancho Palos Verdes

Live music, food trucks, beer and wine booth and family games will be held at Point Vicente Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The event is free. For more information click here.

Redondo Beach

A Fourth of July celebration will be held at Riviera Village from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Festivities include a beer garden, live music, and a fireworks show later in the night. Price of entry is $20 a person and kids 12 and under can enter for free. For more information click here.

South Gate

A fireworks show will be held at South Gate Park on Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Torrance

A fireworks show will be held at the Torrance Civic Center at 9 p.m. The event is being held at a limited capacity. For more information click here.

Universal City

Universal Studios Hollywood will hold a fireworks show at the theme park at around 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Venice

An Electric Light Parade will be held at 1501 Ocean Front Walk at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The parade will end at the Venice Pier where paradegoers can check out the fireworks in the Marina. For more information click here.

Westlake Village

A drive-thru parade will be held at Berniece Bennet Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday to celebrate the Fourth of July. For more information click here.

Westchester

Westchester will have the LAX Coastal July 4th Parade along Loyola Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. For more information click here.

Woodland Hills

Councilman Bob Blumenfield will hold a Fourth of July Extravaganza at Warner Park at 6 p.m. The free event features vendors, live music and a fireworks show. For more information click here.

Orange County

Anaheim Hills

A full day of family fun activities are planned for the community of Anaheim Hills. A 5k/10k run is scheduled at 7 a.m. Following the run is a pancake breakfast, dog show, parade, live entertainment, and of course a firework show. For more information click here.

Dana Point

An exciting firework show is scheduled for Dana Point Harbor. The fireworks are shot from a barge on the water, located off the coastline of Doheny State Beach. The show starts at 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Disneyland

Mickey's Mix Magic with Fireworks returns to Disneyland on the 4th of July. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach is gearing up to celebrate their 117th Annual Independence Day Celebration from July 2-4. The celebration will feature a car parade, a virtual and in-person 5K run, a festival, as well as a home/business decorating contest, and of course fireworks over the ocean. For more information click here.

Los Alamitos

The cities of Los Alamitos and Seal Beach will host a drive-up 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base. The event will feature a drive-up and view format of the fireworks show that begins at 9 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. for vehicle entrance only. No pedestrians and bicycles will be allowed onto the installation. For more info click here.

Newport Beach

Several events are taking place in Newport Beach.

The City of Newport Beach will host the annual Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Community Festival on July 4. The bike and dog parade begins at 9 a.m. at Balboa Blvd. and 36th Street and will head down Balboa Blvd. to Channel Place Park for a free festival including carnival games, giant slides, jump houses, arts & crafts and food.

For more information on this event, contact the Recreation and Senior Services Department at 949-644-3151.

The City and the Mariners Elementary School Foundation will host the annual Parade and Celebration on July 4 at Mariners Park on 1300 Irvine Ave. The parade will begin at the corner of Commodore & Mariners Drive at 10:30 a.m. and the celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the park.

The annual "Old Glory Boat Parade" sponsored by the American Legion Yacht Club and the American Legion Post 291 will be held in Newport Harbor on July 4, beginning at 1 p.m. Boats decorated in red, white and blue will move through the water. For more information about the parade contact the American Legion Yacht Club by calling 949-673-5002.

The Condor Squadron Officer’s and Airmen’s Association will fly AT-6's over Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Dana Point and San Clemente on July 4. They will begin over Huntington Beach and expect to fly over Newport Beach between 5:35 p.m. - 5:40 p.m.

The City is co-sponsoring a Fireworks Extravaganza with the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort at 1131 Back Bay Drive. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. on Sunday, For more information on all the events click here.

San Clemente

Celebrate America’s independence at the San Clemente Municipal Pier with a special firework show and a flyover by the Condor Squadron from 5:55 to 6 p.m.

San Juan Capistrano

Enjoy a summer carnival and 4th of July celebration at the San Juan Capistrano Sports Park located at 25925 Camino Del Avion. Between the hours of noon and 10:30 p.m. folks can enjoy live music, food and exhibit booths, and picnic games. There are even free trolley rides and of course a firework display starting at 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Tustin

Enjoy some music and fireworks at Northrup Stadium at Tustin High School. There will be a live performance by Brent Payne and The Boyz starting at 5 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. For more info click here.

Yorba Linda

The Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its Fourth of July Spectacular fireworks show this year. The event will include food vendors, family activities, live music, and a firework show. The event is open to the public with seating throughout Veterans Park and the south field of Yorba Linda Middle School. The event is from 5 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.

Riverside County

Corona

The Main Street USA Independence Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday on Main Street from Ontario Avenue to Olive Street. Then at 5 p.m., The Ravelers will headline a concert at Santana Regional Park. Fireworks at set to begin at sundown. The pre-sale runs through June 30. After that, those who wish to attend will be charged $10 at the gate.

City of Menifee

The City of Menifee will host its annual events includes an annual firework show. Families can watch from their vehicles and lawn chairs while social distancing at Mt. San Jacinto College’s Menifee campus on July 3.

Jurupa Valley

The Jurupa Area Recreation and Park District host its 3rd of July Independence Day Fireworks Show at Centennial Park. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. and can be seen from home or a local park. This year marks Jurupa Valley’s tenth year as a city.

Lake Elsinore

The city of Lake Elsinore will celebrate with "Party in the Park," featuring games for the whole family and a Rotary-Club sponsored picnic BBQ at 10:30 a.m. at Summerly Park. That evening, a "Light Up the Lake," boat parade starts at 8 p.m. before the fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Moreno Valley

Moreno Valley will kick off its celebrations with a July 4 parade at Fredrick St. and Alessandro Blvd. A Family FunFest begins at 2 p.m., which will include a beer garden and good vendors. The firework show begins at 9 p.m.

San Bernardino County

Big Bear Lake

A free fireworks show will take place over the Big Bear Lake at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

Wyatt's Grill and Saloon will also host its version of the Fourth of July festivities with food, live entertainment and arts and craft vendor shot from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4. For more information click here.

Barrel 33 in The Village will host a patriotic Paint n Sip on Friday, July 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 and the event is for 21 and older only. For more information click here.

Chino

A free Independence Day celebration will take place at Ruben S. Ayala Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. The event features food trucks, vendors, live music and a chance to honor local heroes from the military. A fireworks show will take place at 9 p.m. that night. For more information click here.

Highland

A fireworks celebration event kicks off at Immanuel Baptist Church at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Registration is required. The event will also include food vendors, live music and activities. For more information click here.

Lake Arrowhead

A fireworks show will be held on Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m. An aircraft flyover will take place beforehand and the Riverside Philharmonic will perform live at Tavern Bay Beach Club at 7 p.m. For more information click here.

Rialto

An Independence Day celebration kicks off Sunday, July 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Jerry Eaves Park. Festivities include live entertainment, vendors, games for kids and a fireworks show. Reserves seating and $25 presale tickets are available. For more information click here.

Yucaipa

A Fourth of July celebration will be held Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Yucaipa High School. Festivities include live music and food vendors. The fireworks show will kick off at 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Ventura County

Camarillo

Camarillo will hold a "July 4th Park and Watch Fireworks Show" at the Camarillo Premium Outlets parking lot. Admission and free and the show kicks off promptly at 9 p.m. For more information click here.

Moorpark

Moorpark will hold a "3rd of July Extravaganza" Saturday night at Arroyo Vista Community Park with live music, flag presentation and a fireworks show. The event will have limited attendance to ensure social distancing. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information click here.

Simi Valley

A "Spark Spangled 4th of July Fireworks Celebration" will be held at Rancho Santa Susana Community Park on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Festivities include live music, vendors and food truck.

Thousand Oaks

A July 4th Fireworks Spectacular show will take place at Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks. The event will feature live music, family activities and a fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. The Long Run Eagles Tribute Band will begin their performance at 6:30 p.m. on the Parking Structure Rooftop. For more info click here.

