Parts of 405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting

Parts of the 405 Freeway are shut down in Los Angeles after a possible shooting Monday evening.

SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley as officers look for evidence of the possible shooting. All but one northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard are shut down as the California Highway Patrol continues to investigate the area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the possible shooting was reported around 3:25 p.m. on the freeway north of Victory Boulevard. There were no reports of any injuries.

It was unclear how long the partial closure would last, but traffic quickly backed up for miles on the northbound side of the freeway.

Traffic was flowing smoothly in the southbound lanes of the 405.

Law enforcement personnel were seen canvassing the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway with K9s looking for evidence of the reported shooting.

CNS contributed to this report.