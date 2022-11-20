Todd, Julie Chrisley to appear in court for fraud, tax evasion sentencing

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley return to court on Monday for a sentencing hearing. The couple, whose lives were featured in "Chrisley Knows Best," could face decades in prison after they were convicted of fraud and tax evasion in Atlanta.

Prosecutors want to see a sentence between 210 and 262 months for Todd Chrisley, according to court documents. For Julie Chrisley, prosecutors recommended 121 and 151 months.

The stars' attorneys argue a judge should grant the couple's request for a new trial. Lawyers for the Chrisleys claim an IRS officer falsely testified and prosecution pushed her to do so.

What were Todd, Julie Chrisley found guilty of?

Sketch of Todd, Julie Chrisley in federal court in Atlanta.

In June, a federal jury convicted the Chrisleys of conspiring to defraud Atlanta banks. The couple and their accountant were found guilty of tax fraud.

Prosecutors said they defrauded banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans.

"The jury found that Todd and Julie Chrisley committed multiple fraud schemes for several years and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, filed false corporate tax returns on their behalf," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

How long could Todd, Julie Chrisley's sentences be?

Prosecutors asked for Todd Chrisley to receive a sentence of more than 22 years. They're asking for Julie Chrisley to receive a sentence of at least 13 years.

The couple's attorneys are asking for a lighter sentence with limited incarceration and supervised release and restitution.

"We are fortunate [to] have the counsel that we have, and our family will stick together and walk this road because we know the good Lord will hold our hand and get us through," Todd Chrisley said outside the federal courthouse in Atlanta during the trial.