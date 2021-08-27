4-year-old Riverside child dies from COVID-19

A 4-year-old child died after contracting COVID-19; becoming the youngest person in Riverside County to die from the virus.

According to Riverside County health, the child died the first week of August. The 4-year-old, whose name and gender is unknown, had no underlying health issues.

"Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family, friends and others who are impacted by the death of this child," said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County.

"This tragedy reminds us that this virus does not discriminate between the young and old. The death of this child strengthens our commitment to halt this pandemic before the loss of another young life."

The health department has reported 4,727 COVID-19-related deaths in Riverside County since the start of the pandemic.

The vast majority of the deaths have involved those over 30 years of age, however, there has been a several teenagers and young adults who died from the virus.. some had with underlying health issues.

