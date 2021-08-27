4 wounded in West Hollywood shooting

An investigation is underway after four people were shot in West Hollywood Friday morning, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting was reported around 4:15 a.m. near Fountain and Olive avenues, according to tthe Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities initially reported there were three victims. However, deputies noticed a blood trail and residents said a man was bleeding on Kings Road, subsequently leading to the fourth man who was shot in the left leg in the incident.

The four men were taken to a local hospital and their conditions are currently unknown. LASD officials noted that the wounded are not cooperating with investigators.

Officials later confirmed three of the wounded do not live and Los Angeles and are from the East Coast.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Investigators are currently canvassing the neighborhood for clues and surveillance footage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



