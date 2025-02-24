Domoic acid outbreak sickens sea lions off Malibu coast

The Brief Wildlife offiials have received more than a dozen calls about sea lions in distress. Domoic acid can be toxic and cause brain and heart damage in marine mammals. The public urged not to touch sea lions or get too close to them.



Wildlife officials have reported an outbreak of domoic acid affecting sea lions in the waters off Malibu.

The California Wildlife Center has responded to numerous calls regarding distressed sea lions, raising concerns about the potential impact of this toxic algal bloom.

Domoic acid outbreak

What we know:

Over a four-day period, the California Wildlife Center received at least 14 calls about sea lions in distress, according to the group's Facebook page.

While the exact cause of the illness has not been confirmed, the symptoms and recent weather conditions suggest domoic acid toxicity, the center said.

This toxin, produced by the algal bloom Pseudo-nitzschia, can severely damage the brain and heart of marine mammals, even in low doses.

By the numbers:

The Wildlife Center said they have rescued 15 female sea lions.

Five others were found dead.

Why it's harmful

The backstory:

Domoic acid is a naturally occurring toxin that can accumulate in marine life, particularly fish, which are then consumed by sea lions and other marine mammals.

Symptoms of domoic acid poisoning in sea lions include seizures, a distinctive "stargazing" head motion, and lethargy or comatose states.

Aftermath of storms

What we don't know:

Wildlife officials have not confirmed the cause of the sea lions' illness, but signs indicate recent rains make the situation "highly suspicious for domoic acid toxicity."

Additional rescues are planned for Monday, but a timeframe wasn't given.

Report any sick sea lions

What you can do:

The public is urged not to interact directly with distressed sea lions, as they may react unpredictably and pose a risk of injury. Instead, individuals should contact the California Wildlife Center's Marine team for assistance. The phone number is 310-924-7256.

"These animals are suffering and confused; do not interact directly with animals such as sea lions in distress as they may lunge and bite without warning," CWC stated.

Officials said the best way the public can help is by donating to the Wildlife Center. The funds will be used for medicine and to take care of vehicles used to rescue the sea lions.

For more information on donating, you can call the number above or visit cawildlife.org/ways-to-support-us/make-a-general-donation/.