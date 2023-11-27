2 hospitalized after SUV collides with box truck in Lake View Terrace

Multiple people were rescued and two people hospitalized following a collision between a SUV and a box truck in Los Angeles' Lake View Terrace neighborhood Monday.

The collision was reported about 8:50 a.m. in the 11300 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

In total there were three patients evaluated at the scene and two that were transported to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Firefighters freed one person who was trapped in the wreckage, authorities said.

Roads in the area near Osborne Street and Foothill Boulevard were closed during cleanup efforts but have since reopened.

It's unknown at this time what caused the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.