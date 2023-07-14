4 LAPD officers get sick from exposure to 'unspecified narcotic' in Mid-Wilshire area

article

At least four officers were transported to hospitals Friday after being exposed to an unspecified narcotic while arresting a man who allegedly violated a restraining order.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of West Third Street, at or near Pan Pacific Park, around 1 p.m. to a report of a restraining order violation, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An argument between the police and the alleged violator broke out moments before at least four officers became exposed to an unspecific narcotic. It was unclear how they were exposed.

The four officers were transported to hospitals, police said. Their conditions were unknown.