4 arrested in connection with attempted home burglary in Beverly Hills

Four suspects were arrested in connection with an attempted burglary at a Beverly Hills home Saturday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive.

One suspect was arrested at the scene by responding police officers. The three other suspects ran away from the home but were located hiding in a backyard close to the home they tried to burglarize, authorities said.

The suspect vehicle was impounded and is being checked for evidence, officials added.

The four suspects were identified as 25-year-old Delontre Blaylock; 24-year-old Dontey Watkins of Rialto; 19-year-old Damani Franklin of Moreno Valley; 22-year-old Russel Foreman of Rialto.



