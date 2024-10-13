Expand / Collapse search

4 arrested after crash outside 7-Eleven in South LA

By
Published  October 13, 2024 12:58pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

4 arrested after South LA crash

Four were apprehended following a chaotic crash Friday night; the driver was allegedly involved in a street takeover before that crash.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Four suspects were taken into custody following a chaotic crash in South Los Angeles Friday night. 

According to authorities, the driver, believed to be involved in a street takeover, ran a red light, collided with a car and crashed into a minivan in a 7-Eleven parking lot in the Florence neighborhood. 

The suspects tried to run away but were eventually arrested. 

SUGGESTED:

No other information was immediately available. 