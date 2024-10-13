4 arrested after crash outside 7-Eleven in South LA
SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Four suspects were taken into custody following a chaotic crash in South Los Angeles Friday night.
According to authorities, the driver, believed to be involved in a street takeover, ran a red light, collided with a car and crashed into a minivan in a 7-Eleven parking lot in the Florence neighborhood.
The suspects tried to run away but were eventually arrested.
No other information was immediately available.