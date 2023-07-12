$365K Mega Millions ticket sold at South LA liquor store

You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot, someone who bought a ticket in South Los Angeles came very, very close to winning the top prize.

According to the drawing data from California Lottery, a ticket with five of the six winning numbers was sold at One Stop Liquor Whole Mart located at 5028 S. Normandie Avenue.

That ticket is worth $365,095.

The winner was not immediately identified.

But not to worry if you didn't win. Friday's jackpot is now worth an estimated $560 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

