$365K Mega Millions ticket sold at South LA liquor store
LOS ANGELES - You've still got a chance!
While there was no winner for Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot, someone who bought a ticket in South Los Angeles came very, very close to winning the top prize.
According to the drawing data from California Lottery, a ticket with five of the six winning numbers was sold at One Stop Liquor Whole Mart located at 5028 S. Normandie Avenue.
That ticket is worth $365,095.
SUGGESTED:
- $352K Powerball ticket sold at California gas station
- Powerball jackpot grows to $725M
- Powerball ticket worth $2.7 million sold in California
The winner was not immediately identified.
But not to worry if you didn't win. Friday's jackpot is now worth an estimated $560 million.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.
Good luck!