32 dismembered bodies discovered in abandoned house in Mexico

Authorities in the Mexican state of Guanajuato have discovered the dismembered remains of 32 people in an abandoned house near the city of Irapuato.

What we know:

The remains were found in plastic bags in a shallow grave on a property in the municipality of Irapuato, which is located about 160 miles north of Mexico City.

According to a statement from the Guanajuato prosecutor’s office, 15 of the victims have been officially identified through "highly complex forensic techniques."

This discovery comes just months after 17 bodies were found in a similar situation in the same city.

The backstory:

The discovery comes less than two months after a separate mass shooting in Irapuato left 12 people dead.

Guanajuato has been plagued by violence in recent years due to an ongoing turf war between the Jalisco New Generation cartel and the Santa Rosa de Lima organized crime group.

The Mexican government’s current tally of disappeared people is nearly 132,000.

According to the state prosecutor's office, Guanajuato recorded more than 1,500 homicides from January through July of this year alone.

In recent years, organized crime groups have frequently used clandestine graves to bury their victims.