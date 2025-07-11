Son of 'El Chapo,' Ovidio Guzman Lopez, pleads guilty in US drug trafficking case

article

A son of notorious Mexican drug kingpin "El Chapo" pleaded guilty Friday to U.S. drug trafficking charges, marking the first time one of the drug lord’s children has entered a plea deal.

What we know:

Ovidio Guzman Lopez pleaded guilty on Friday to drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearms charges related to his leadership role in the Sinaloa cartel.

As part of his plea agreement, he admitted to helping oversee the production and smuggling of large quantities of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl into the U.S.

Federal authorities in 2023 described the "chapitos'" operation as a massive effort to send "staggering" quantities of fentanyl into the U.S., fueling a crisis contributing to tens of thousands of overdose deaths annually.

Guzman Lopez’s sentencing has been postponed while he cooperates with U.S. authorities.

The backstory:

Lopez was arrested in Mexico in 2023 and extradited to the U.S.

His father, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2019 for his role as the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel.

What we don't know:

The specific terms of Lopez's plea deal, including sentencing recommendations or cooperation agreements, were not immediately disclosed.

It is also uncertain whether he will avoid a life in prison sentence; this depends on authorities' assessment of his cooperation.

Jeffrey Lichtman, an attorney for Ovidio and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, stated he would wait until Ovidio Guzman Lopez was sentenced before discussing the agreement's merits.

Lichtman also said he doesn’t know if the case against Joaquin Guzman Lopez could be resolved with a plea deal, noting it is "completely different" because "joaquin was arrested in america well after ovidio was, so it takes time."

It is not immediately clear what the long-term implications of Ovidio Guzman Lopez's cooperation will be for the Sinaloa cartel or other ongoing investigations.

What they're saying:

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday criticized the "lack of coherence" in American policy toward Mexican cartels.

She highlighted the disparity between the U.S. government declaring cartels foreign terrorist organizations and simultaneously striking plea deals with their leaders.

Timeline:

2019: Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Ovidio's father, is convicted and begins serving a life sentence for his role as the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel.

2023: Ovidio Guzman Lopez is arrested in Mexico and subsequently extradited to the United States. Federal authorities also describe the "chapitos'" operation as a massive effort to send "staggering" quantities of fentanyl into the U.S.

Early 2024: Ovidio Guzman Lopez signals his intent to change his initial "not guilty" plea.

July 2024: Joaquin Guzman Lopez and Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada are arrested in Texas after landing on a private plane. Their capture sparks a surge in violence in Mexico’s northern state of Sinaloa as two factions of the Sinaloa cartel clash.

Friday, July 11, 2025: Ovidio Guzman Lopez pleads guilty to U.S. drug trafficking charges. His sentencing is postponed as he agrees to cooperate with U.S. authorities. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticizes U.S. policy toward Mexican cartels on the same day.