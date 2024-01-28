$300K worth of stolen goods recovered during illegal fencing operation bust in Antelope Valley

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Four people have been arrested in connection with a series of organized retail thefts throughout the Antelope Valley, according to investigators. / Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a series of organized retail thefts across the Antelope Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The thefts occurred between Dec. 14, 2023 and Jan. 7, 2024 at Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, and Walmart, officials said.

An investigation revealed three suspects were stealing the merchandise while a fourth suspect was the primary person running the fence operation located at 94th Street East in Littlerock.

Search warrants at the address resulted in the recover of around $300,000 worth of stolen merchandise including tools, yard equipment, generators, clothing, A/C compressors, and other items from the retailers. Two handguns were also recovered.

The three suspects who allegedly committed the thefts were arrested on several charges including grand theft and organized retail theft, while that fourth suspect was arrested for operating a fencing operation.

All four suspects are being held on $50,000 bail each and will appear in court on Jan. 29.



Anyone with information about this case or other organized retail theft crimes is asked to contact the ORCTF at ORCTF@LASD.ORG, or 562-946-7270.