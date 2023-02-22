3 wanted in Garden Grove carjacking caught on camera

Authorities are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking in Garden Grove.

It happened Monday just after 5 p.m. at the 76 gas station located at 12512 Knott Street.

According to police, the victim was pumping gas when he was approached by one of the three suspects, who distracted him as the second suspect is seen on surveillance video getting into the passenger seat of the car.

That's when the victim notices something is going on and tries to fight back as he is repeatedly punched by the first suspect. The third suspect appears at the front of the car and then joins in attacking the victim.

Video shows the victim at one point on the ground as he is assaulted by the two suspects.

All three eventually get into the car and drive away, police said. The car was later recovered in Westminster.

The suspects are described as men in their 20s between 5'6" and 6' tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Wardle at 714-741-5837.