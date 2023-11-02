3 wanted for alleged assault of 2 kids at Whittier Target

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy Whittier Police Department

Authorities are investigating the aggravated assault of two kids at a Target in Whittier.

It happened Oct. 22 at the store located at 16310 Whittier Boulevard.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model olive green Ford Ranger FX4 with black rims. Surveillance pictures of the suspects were released by police.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Whittier Police Department Detective Bureau at (562) 567 – 9270. Information can also be provided anonymously to the crime tip line at 562-567-9299