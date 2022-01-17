3 teenagers killed when car plunges off the elevated 210 Freeway in Pasadena

article

Three teenagers died Sunday night after a vehicle plunged off the elevated 210 Freeway in Pasadena and landed on the street below.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 8:26 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness reported that the vehicle fell off the freeway and landed at the intersection of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said.

Driver Andyn Bae, 17, and passenger Eric Gullekson, 16, died at the scene. Passenger Nicholas Torres, 17, died at Huntington Memorial Hospital.

Pasadena police Lt. Lemos told reporters there were five people in the vehicle and that three were taken to a trauma center with very serious injuries. One was the person pronounced dead at the hospital. The conditions of the others were not available.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"For unknown reasons at this time, the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the raised concrete curb edge, he continued westbound and collided with the chain link fence," the California Highway Patrol wrote in their crash report. "The vehicle collided with the descending dirt/shrub embankment and rolled over."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and investigators said it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.