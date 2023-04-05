3 people found dead in downtown Los Angeles, police say

Police are investigating the deaths of three people in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 600 block of Wall Street. Police say the city's fire department found three bodies at the scene, with overdose being suspected as the cause of their deaths.

Officials did not say what substance the three people may have overdosed on. Two of the three people found dead were described as men between the ages of 30 and 50.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the possible overdose deaths.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.