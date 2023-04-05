Expand / Collapse search

3 people found dead in downtown Los Angeles, police say

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:48PM
Downtown LA
FOX 11

3 found dead in building in DTLA

Three people were found dead in a building near Skid Row in Downtown LA. Two of the victims have been described as a man in his 30s and a man in his 50s.

LOS ANGELES - Police are investigating the deaths of three people in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 600 block of Wall Street. Police say the city's fire department found three bodies at the scene, with overdose being suspected as the cause of their deaths.

Officials did not say what substance the three people may have overdosed on. Two of the three people found dead were described as men between the ages of 30 and 50.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the possible overdose deaths.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.