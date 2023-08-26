3 passengers killed after Uber gets t-boned in South LA

Three people were killed Saturday morning after an Uber was t-boned at a South Los Angeles intersection near the Westmont community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, according to officials. Two others in the Uber were injured in the crash.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Vermont Avenue and West Century Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol reported. Officials said the Uber, a black Honda was heading north on Vermont, when a white Mercedes heading west on Century ran the read light and plowed into the Honda.

There were five people in the Uber, including the driver. Three passengers in the back seat, all women, were killed in the crash. Another passenger, a man sitting in the front seat was hospitalized and is in stable condition. The Uber driver, a woman was also sent to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police told FOX 11's Gigi Graciette that there was one man in the Mercedes, and that the car was traveling at about 85 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

None of the people involved in the crash have been identified.

The CHP reported that the Los Angeles Police Department will take over the investigation into the circumstances of the traffic crash.

There was no other information available.

City News Service contributed to this report.