2 killed in separate San Fernando Valley crashes on 210 Freeway

On Thursday morning, two separate fatalities were under investigation on the 210 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.

The first incident happened when California Highway Patrol officials said a pedestrian was struck and killed in a collision with a big rig around 3 a.m.

CHP officers were called to the westbound side of the freeway at Polk Street in the Sylmar area where they found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

About an hour later, one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of the freeway near Hubbard Street in San Fernando.

The second crash also involved a semi, and the victim was reportedly in the vehicle that allegedly rear-ended the semi-truck.

The causes of the crashes were under investigation.