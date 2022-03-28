3 men in their 20s die in fiery car crash in Anaheim neighborhood

Three men in their 20s are dead after a speeding Mercedes hit a cement wall, split in half, and erupted in flames in Anaheim, police said.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, Anaheim police officers say three people were inside a 2021 white Mercedes that was speeding while traveling southbound on Harbor Boulevard. The driver lost control of the vehicle and went airborne before crashing into the cement wall at the intersection of La Palma Parkway.

One of the victims was ejected from the vehicle. Officers attempted to pull one of the victims from the wreckage and attempted CPR. However, the three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately released.

