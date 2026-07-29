LAPD investigating deadly triple shooting in Hollywood

The Brief Officers conducting a welfare check Tuesday night discovered three men dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a Hollywood apartment. LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is processing the scene and securing a search warrant to investigate further. Authorities have not identified the victims, named a suspect, or found a weapon, but believe there is no ongoing public threat.



Three men were found dead inside a Hollywood apartment Tuesday night after officers responded to a welfare check, prompting a large homicide investigation that remains active Wednesday morning.

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division are processing the scene, canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video, and working to determine exactly what happened inside the apartment.

What we know:

Officers responded just before 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to a welfare check at an apartment building in the 1900 block of Wilcox Avenue in Hollywood.

After obtaining a key from the apartment manager, officers entered the apartment and found three adult men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced all three victims dead at the scene.

The investigation has since been turned over to the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division Special Investigation Section.

Captain Season Nunez said detectives were waiting for a search warrant before conducting a more detailed examination of the apartment. While waiting for the warrant, officers are securing the scene.

Police said they are not aware of a weapon being found inside the apartment.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identities of the three victims.

Police have not identified a suspect or announced a possible motive.

Authorities have also not said when the shootings occurred or what prompted the original welfare check.

Captain Nunez said investigators believe the incident was isolated and that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the LAPD.