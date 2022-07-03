3 killed, 6 injured in Winnetka crash

Three people are dead and at least six other people have been injured in a crash in Winnetka Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of W. Vanowen Street and Corbin Avenue.

When firefighters got to the scene they determined three people — a 25-year-old male and two 30-year-old males — were dead at the scene. Six others sustained "potentially serious" injuries, but were stable upon being transported to the hospital, according to officials.

There was no other information immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.